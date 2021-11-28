Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,868 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,187,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,272,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,115,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCS opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.04. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

