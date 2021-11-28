Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $216,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 76.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 2,933.3% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $30.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 104.06%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

