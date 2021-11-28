Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $250,000 Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 77,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $142.71 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $109.47 and a 52-week high of $159.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.60.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

