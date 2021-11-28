Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNUT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 223,988 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $3,097,754.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 42,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $725,839.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,875,314 shares of company stock worth $27,830,855.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,800,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,673,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,576,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

