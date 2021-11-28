Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kronos Worldwide’s earnings for the third quarter of 2021 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales missed. Higher demand for titanium dioxide (TiO2) in European and North American markets are likely to drive the company’s sales volumes in the near term. The company expects its sales volumes to rise on a year-over-year basis in 2021. Kronos Worldwide is also poised well to gain from higher TiO2 demand over the long term. New product development, a solid customer base, strengthening operations in international arenas and effective marketing strategies will also work in the company’s favor. Higher average TiO2 selling prices are also expected to drive the company’s sales and margins in 2021. Kronos Worldwide expects a rise in TiO2 prices through the balance of this year on the back of higher customer demand. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Kronos Worldwide has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

