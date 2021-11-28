Kuke Music (KUKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 29th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KUKE opened at $4.29 on Friday. Kuke Music has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Kuke Music alerts:

Kuke Music Company Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.