Kuke Music (KUKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 29th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
KUKE opened at $4.29 on Friday. Kuke Music has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Kuke Music Company Profile
