Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Position Cut by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.21 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $921.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $33,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,132.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,275 shares of company stock worth $221,157. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

