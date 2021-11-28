Lancaster Investment Management Has $997,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lancaster Investment Management increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 2.4% of Lancaster Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lancaster Investment Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 577,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,892,654,000 after acquiring an additional 527,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after acquiring an additional 519,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.87 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.