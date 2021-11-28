Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LSGOF. Citigroup upgraded Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Land Securities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

