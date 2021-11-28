Landbox Hits Market Cap of $504,779.90 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 43.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $504,779.90 and $41,991.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Landbox has traded up 38.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00074102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00099745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.34 or 0.07463192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,710.74 or 0.99995833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.