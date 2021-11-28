Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jonestrading lowered Landos Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered Landos Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.53.

Shares of LABP opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. Landos Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 61.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,725 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 26.0% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 37.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landos Biopharma (LABP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.