Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lantheus by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

LNTH stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $37,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,683 shares of company stock worth $626,113. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

