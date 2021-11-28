Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $68.31

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.31, but opened at $61.93. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 6,322 shares.

LPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 4.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

