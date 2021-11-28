Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Robert Half International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $775,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $114.57 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.