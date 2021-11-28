Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Amundi bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,544,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after buying an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after buying an additional 784,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,619,000 after buying an additional 607,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,771,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,723,000 after purchasing an additional 539,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.32.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

