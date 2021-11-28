Latitude Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,406 iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,515,000 after buying an additional 170,591 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 637,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after buying an additional 167,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after buying an additional 48,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 748,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 203,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $53.52 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25.

