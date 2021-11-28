Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $276,000 in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3,683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVOO opened at $187.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.39. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $146.67 and a one year high of $197.76.

