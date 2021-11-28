Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $368,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,425,000 after buying an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.69. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

