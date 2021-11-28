Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Robert Half International by 16.9% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 449,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,125,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Robert Half International by 9.9% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 11,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $3,710,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 3.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $114.57 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

