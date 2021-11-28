Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,626 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 191,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,148 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 161,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,809,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,358,000 after purchasing an additional 445,388 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

