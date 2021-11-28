Latitude Advisors LLC Takes $293,000 Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.