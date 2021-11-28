Latitude Advisors LLC Takes $293,000 Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.