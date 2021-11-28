Latitude Advisors LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

