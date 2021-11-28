LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price.

LIAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LianBio in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on LianBio in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Get LianBio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LIAN opened at $16.00 on Friday. LianBio has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.