Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RPS Group (LON:RPS)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RPS Group (LON:RPS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

RPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of LON RPS opened at GBX 115.60 ($1.51) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.06. RPS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 62.28 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £320.80 million and a P/E ratio of 55.05.

In related news, insider John Douglas acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($82,309.90).

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

