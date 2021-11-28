Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.28% from the company’s current price.

XPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 191 ($2.50) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday.

XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.79) on Friday. XPS Pensions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 153.40 ($2.00). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 139.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £281.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

