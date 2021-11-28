Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $131.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.46.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.56%.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

