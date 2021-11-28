Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.420-$1.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.07 million.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $224.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 10.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on LCUT. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 3,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $58,896.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,041 shares of company stock worth $290,906. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifetime Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9,620.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

