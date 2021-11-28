Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given a C$104.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$104.00 price objective on Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LSPD. Scotiabank raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a buy rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$122.13.

LSPD stock opened at C$69.33 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$65.41 and a 12 month high of C$165.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$111.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$108.92.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

