Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Down to $16.17

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.17, but opened at $14.87. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 911 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on LIND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $755.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $359,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,598 shares of company stock worth $3,456,214 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

