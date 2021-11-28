Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Linde by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Linde by 10.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.29.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $320.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.64. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $164.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

