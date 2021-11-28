Linear Price Tops $0.0509 on Major Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. Linear has a total market cap of $203.63 million and $27.11 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Linear has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00043520 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00235511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Linear

Linear is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

