LINK Price Tops $228.73 (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 27th. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $228.73 or 0.00423244 BTC on popular exchanges. LINK has a market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $7.18 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LINK has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00060973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00074363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00101447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.06 or 0.07396240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,187.99 or 1.00270516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About LINK

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . The official website for LINK is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

