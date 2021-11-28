Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.45 million and $66,445.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,819,496 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

