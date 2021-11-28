Locus Chain Price Down 4.3% This Week (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $30.52 million and approximately $14,271.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00043417 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00236725 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Locus Chain Coin Profile

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

