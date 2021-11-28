Loop Capital Cuts Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $45.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLAN. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 496,094 shares of company stock worth $32,646,403. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

