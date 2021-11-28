Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,500 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GMS were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in GMS by 142.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GMS by 1,411.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in GMS by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,015,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 and sold 37,383 shares valued at $1,845,116. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.07.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

