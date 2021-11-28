Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,100 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,729,000 after acquiring an additional 294,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,155 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,725,000 after purchasing an additional 51,485 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 90.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 45,088 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 6,895 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $500,370.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $619,532.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,433,083.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,434 shares of company stock worth $9,334,717 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average of $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.85 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $909.61 million for the quarter.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

