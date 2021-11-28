Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 5,159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

