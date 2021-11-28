Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1 Million Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innospec alerts:

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP opened at $83.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.24. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.04 and a twelve month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CL King cut their price objective on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.