Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $959,000 Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,130,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,034,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,038,000 after buying an additional 336,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,363,000 after buying an additional 361,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,617,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,985,000 after buying an additional 124,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,640,000 after buying an additional 266,042 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.79. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

