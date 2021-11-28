Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 82,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cinemark by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after buying an additional 258,796 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 1,529.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 159,060 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cinemark by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNK opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.40. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNK. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

