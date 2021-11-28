Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

FNB stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.30.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

FNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

