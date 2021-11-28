Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 64,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,084 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIW opened at $30.33 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

