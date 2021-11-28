Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after acquiring an additional 40,147 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 145.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 46.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 17.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

