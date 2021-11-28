Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $11.89 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.5% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,843.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,851.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,676.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

