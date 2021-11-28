Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down to $52.57

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 52.57, but opened at 48.23. Lucid Group shares last traded at 50.89, with a volume of 130,325 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 36.75.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of 33.78.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The company had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.