Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Down 11.5%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s stock price dropped 11.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 146,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,348,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

LU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 9.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 9.6% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 39,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 19.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 463.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

