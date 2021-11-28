Lympo (LYM) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, Lympo has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $786,463.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00043414 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00235820 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Lympo

LYM is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

