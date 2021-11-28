Macerich (NYSE:MAC) vs. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Critical Review

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Macerich alerts:

This table compares Macerich and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich -19.58% -5.39% -1.77% Corporate Office Properties Trust 21.74% 8.80% 3.59%

72.9% of Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Macerich shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Macerich has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Macerich pays out -52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 85.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Macerich has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Macerich and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 5 5 2 0 1.75 Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00

Macerich currently has a consensus target price of $18.42, suggesting a potential downside of 6.42%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.13%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than Macerich.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Macerich and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $786.03 million 5.33 -$230.20 million ($1.14) -17.26 Corporate Office Properties Trust $609.36 million 4.80 $97.37 million $1.29 20.18

Corporate Office Properties Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Macerich on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies. The company was founded by Mace Siegel, Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C. Coppola in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.