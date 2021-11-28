Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Up 550.0% in November

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MFD traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.50. 31,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $110,000.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

